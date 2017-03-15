AC Milan transfer news: €80m striker on radar, advanced talks for teenage starlet as loanee edges closer to €18m exit

AC Milan continue to be linked with various names around Europe as their takeover by Sino-Europe Sports is given a new date for completion.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Chinese consortium are expected to now pay the last €100m instalment required to postpone the closing of the takeover by Thursday.

That is with the intention that they will finally take control of the club on April 7, although given their history following three separate delays, it remains to be seen whether or not it goes through this time round.

Nevertheless, the latest updates have seemingly sparked further transfer talk, and as reported by Football Italia, via Calciomercato, Romelu Lukaku’s contract situation is of interest to the Rossoneri.

It’s claimed that the Belgian international will turn down a £140,000-a-week offer from the Toffees, with a whole host of top European clubs looking to snap up the 23-year-old.

Provided that things go through as expected now, it’s suggested that Lukaku will be on Milan’s shortlist this summer despite his €80m valuation as SES could look to make a major statement.

Meanwhile, Telefoot claim that Milan will battle Liverpool over the signing of talented Lyon youngster Jordy Gasper on a free transfer this summer.

Lyon have offered him a professional contract but the two interested clubs above are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with him. Although he has made just six senior appearances this season, the 19-year-old right-back is highly-rated and would be seen as an ideal addition for Milan to add further depth in that position.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato believe that M’Baye Niang could be edging closer to an €18m permanent exit from the San Siro as he continues to enjoy his loan spell at Watford.

Although it’s added that he has yet to make his mind up on the matter, such has been his impact for Walter Mazzarri’s side, coupled with the fact that Vincenzo Montella is likely to look elsewhere and use his transfer fee to bolster his squad, it would be a surprise to see him back at Milan next season.

