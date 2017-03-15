Chelsea to cash-in on 18-goal talisman in order to fund moves for £95M attacking duo

Chelsea are planning to cash-in on Diego Costa to fund moves for two new strikers, according to The Sun.

Costa has been in fine form for the Blues so far this term. The Spaniard has found the back of the net 18 times in all competitions, and his performances have played a major role in his side’s success this term.

However, according to The Sun, Antonio Conte is prepared to part with his talisman in the summer transfer window. The tabloid report that Chelsea could cash-in on Costa in order to fund moves for two new strikers.

The Sun believe that those two strikers are Real Madrid front-man Alvaro Morata and Everton star Romelu Lukaku. They note that it could cost Chelsea as much as £95million to secure their services, a price that they are willing to pay to draft in attacking reinforcements.

A penny for the thoughts of Michy Batshuayi…