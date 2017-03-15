(Video) Tiemoue Bakayoko puts Monaco back in the driving seat against Manchester City with bullet header

Manchester City are on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League after AS Monaco found a third goal.

City had a 5-3 aggregate lead going into today’s game, but that advantage was halved when teen sensation Kylian Mbappe fired home past Willy Caballero. Fabinho then thumped home to put Monaco in the driving seat.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed a goal, and they found one through Leroy Sane. However, that aggregate lead was short lived as Bakayoko has just put Monaco back ahead. What a game.