Tottenham in transfer battle with Liverpool for €35m striker compared to PL winner

Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly set to fight it out over the signing of Porto striker Moussa Marega after his form this season has attracted interest.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes where he has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances for the club to showcase his talent.

According to The Sun, that form has alerted Premier League scouts with Spurs and Liverpool specifically mentioned in the report, although given that he has a €35m release clause in his contract, he certainly won’t be cheap for any interested party.

Marega has drawn comparisons to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy due to the fact that he was plucked from obscurity in the lower French leagues by Porto in January last year as he signed a deal with the Portuguese giants until 2020 as they fended off competition from rivals Sporting Lisbon.

That inspiring rise will undoubtedly have attracted the eyes of many too, and it looks as though Marega could be about to land a dream move to the Premier League if he maintains his current form.

It’s still a major gamble for Tottenham or Liverpool to take though as he hasn’t proven himself at the top level as of yet and neither side can afford to splash out on another player and risk him failing to meet expectations.

The stakes are simply too high for both clubs as they look to remain perennial top-four finishers, while also stepping up a level and competing for the Premier League title on a yearly basis too.

Nevertheless, Marega seemingly has their attention, now he must simply focus on proving that he is the real deal and can be a prolific goalscorer for any team.