Chelsea and Man Utd receive major transfer boost as rivals plot £50m double swoop to replace top target

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly ready to splash out £50m on two targets in order to replace Chelsea and Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku.

As noted by the Metro at the weekend, both Chelsea and United are keen on the Belgian striker who has registered the most prolific season of his career to date this year.

With question marks over his signing of a new contract with the Toffees, it was reported that United and Chelsea could launch bids of around £60m to prise him away from Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but with a desire to play in the Champions League and test himself further, he could be on his way out sooner rather than later.

In turn, The Sun‘s report on the fact that Everton are looking at spending £50m on two forwards could be the biggest indication yet that they are already planning on life without Lukaku.

Cedric Bakambu and Willian Jose are the two men in question, with the former scoring 22 goals for Villarreal last season, while Jose has scored 11 in 26 games this season for Real Sociedad.

It’s added that the two forwards will cost £25m apiece, but Koeman will have to be confident that they can step in and replace Lukaku’s goals otherwise Everton risking falling back down after making movement in bridging the gap between themselves and the top six in the Premier League.

It will always be a risk bringing in other less established talents to England, especially when it’s to replace a proven goalscorer, but this could be the next step in Chelsea or United prising Lukaku away from Everton.