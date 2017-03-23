Man United and Chelsea face competition from fellow European heavyweight in race to sign £70M-rated AS Monaco star

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester United and Chelsea target Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Silva has been in fine form for AS Monaco so far this term, and has been instrumental for the French outfit in their quest to lift the Ligue 1 title. He has found the back of the net six times in France’s top tier this term, and has also provided seven assists for his teammates.

According to The Sun, his good performances have certainly not gone unnoticed. The tabloid believe that Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in securing the Portuguese international’s signature in the summer transfer window.

However, The Sun report that they will face stern competition in the race to sign him, with Bayern Munich said to be interested. The Sun also believe that Monaco could demand as much as £70million in exchange for Silva’s services.