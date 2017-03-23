Jose Mourinho ready to buy his way up the PL as Man United plot moves for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur stars

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to buy his way up the Premier League table by signing players from two teams ahead of the fifth-placed Red Devils.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are first and second respectively. And Mourinho plans to recruit one star man from each of those London clubs, according to Yahoo Sports.

The report claims that former Blues boss Mourinho wants to be reunited with Brazilian playmaker Willian, while the Special One also has Spurs centre-back Toby Alderweireld on his transfer shortlist.

Willian has scored six Premier League goals this season, despite starting just 13 games for Chelsea.

The former Anahi Makhachkala attacking midfielder is not a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge, but he is still seen as a strong squad player.

Conversely, Alderweireld is one of the first names on Tottenham’s teamsheet when fit, although he has missed eight games because of an injury this term.

