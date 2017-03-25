Manchester United and Manchester City dealt hammer blow by AC Milan chief in pursuits of £130M-rated teenage prodigy

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has insisted that prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma is off the market, report The Sun.

Though he has only recently turned 18-years-old, Donnarumma has already established himself as a cornerstone in Milan’s starting eleven.

Since breaking into the starting side at 16, the Italian has made 63 appearances and emerged as one of the most exciting young talents anywhere on the planet. His two appearances for the Italian national team at such a young age are testament to his quality.

His good performances for the Serie A giants do not appear to have gone unnoticed. According to The Sun, Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in securing Donnarumma’s services in the upcoming summer transfer window. The tabloid believe that City are prepared to break the world transfer record by offering £130million for the Italian.

However, both sides may have to look elsewhere in their respective searches for a new goalkeeper. The Sun quote Berlusconi, who insists Donnarumma is not for sale:

“He’s a gorgeous product of our youth system, he feels strong attachment in his heart to the jersey and the Rossoneri colours. For us he’s completely off the market.