Everton transfer news: Ronald Koeman plots £40M double-raid on Premier League counterparts for England internationals

Everton are planning £40million double-swoop for England starlets Jack Butland and Michael Keane, according to The Sun.

Since being given the opportunity to play between the sticks for Stoke, it has been clear that Butland is clear to stay. His stunning reflexes accompanied with his classy distribution from the back has seen him emerge as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Keane, who is a product of Manchester United’s illustrious academy, failed to establish himself as an important member of United’s squad and subsequently joined Burnley. Since moving to Turf Moor, he has been given the opportunity to develop into a well-rounded centre-back, and his recent call-ups to the England national team are testament to his progress.

Both player’s good performances appear to have caught the eye of Everton manager Ronald Koeman. According to The Sun, Everton are prepared to splash £40million to sign them both in the summer transfer.