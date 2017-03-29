Everton star who leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot unlikely to move to Chelsea or Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to join Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Though he is still only 23-years-old, Lukaku is widely considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, if not in the world. The Belgian international has found the back of the net 20 times in the league so far this campaign, meaning he is leading the race to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

His good performances for the Toffees appears to have caught the eye of two of England’s biggest sides. Calciomercato report that both Chelsea and Manchester United have placed Lukaku on their radars ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Calciomercato believe that Lukaku is unlikely to make a move to either side. The Italian outlet believe that Lukaku has a frosty relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho, and would be unwilling to return to Chelsea. They note that PSG, Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the race to sign him.