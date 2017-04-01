Premier League team news: Tottenham hand start to starlet, Fabregas gets Chelsea nod

The international break is over and the Premier League is back with a busy schedule on Saturday as the top four race heats up.

Chelsea continue to lead the way and enjoy a 10-point lead over nearest rivals Tottenham, with Antonio Conte’s side hosting Crystal Palace while Spurs face a tough trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

Both sides will be desperate for all three points to help their bid to reach their ultimate objectives, and both Conte and Mauricio Pochettino have made some interesting selections.

Cesc Fabregas starts for the title favourites as the Spaniard continues to play an important role for the Blues despite not always being named as a starter.

He’ll hope to take full advantage of the opportunity that he’s been given, but it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea will march on and take another step closer to the title.

Meanwhile, Harry Winks also starts for Spurs along with summer signing Vincent Janssen, with both men desperate to impress for different reasons.

Winks is in for Mousa Dembele and will hope to produce a solid performance to help his cause for a regular spot in the starting XI, while Janssen is still searching for his first goal from open play in the Premier League and will be desperate for Saturday to be the end of that wait.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are also in action with Jose Mourinho facing a real headache after losing Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones to injury during the international break.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is serving the last game of his suspension, and so Marcos Rojo slots in at the back while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will be relied upon for goals.

Given Liverpool’s win over Everton earlier in the day, United will be desperate for all three points against West Bromwich Albion to keep their top-four hopes alive.