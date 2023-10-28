Video: Former Tottenham star scores sensational late winner for league leaders

Leicester City were 2-1 winners over QPR on Saturday and the Championship leaders got over the line courtesy of former Tottenham star Harry Winks.

The Foxes have taken the Championship by storm so far winning 13 of their 14 matches and currently have a five-point lead over Ipswich.

Winks has played his part in that and no more so than in Saturday’s clash as he scored a stunning winner late on to secure the three points for his current team.

The 27-year-old joined the Foxes this summer after some tough years with Tottenham. The midfielder wasn’t getting regular minutes with Spurs and seems to be enjoying his football again in the second tier of England.

Fans of the North London club will be happy to see him do well after many years of service with their club and his first goal for Leicester will always be a memorable one.