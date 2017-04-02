Pep Guardiola eyes £42m double Man City defensive swoop including £25m England international

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly joined the race for Burnley defender Michael Keane, providing competition for Chelsea and Man Utd.

City’s defence has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season, with Vincent Kompany’s ongoing injury problems coupled with the ageing options in the full-back positions resulting in a porous backline.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Guardiola is looking to strengthen in that department, with The Sun reporting that he wants to sign two players this summer with Keane and Bayer Leverkusen full-back Benjamin Henrichs on his radar.

The report adds that Everton were leading the £25m race for Keane, but with Chelsea and United also ready to swoop, it sets up an intriguing transfer battle at the end of the season.

While it’s suggested that Burnley are resigned to losing the 24-year-old this summer, all that now remains to be seen is which club he chooses, as a return to United could appeal to him having failed to get the opportunity to establish himself the first time round.

Whether there’s any frustration with the club is unclear, but with Chelsea and City offering up different options, it’s certainly a good place to be in for Keane as he seemingly has the pick of the big clubs with Burnley set to cash in regardless of the fact that he has just over one more year left on his contract.

Meanwhile, the Sun add that Henrichs is likely to cost around £17m with the versatile youngster capable of adding pace and quality at full-back.

Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy are all out of contract this summer, and so Guardiola will have to be busy in the transfer market in order to ensure that his side make further progress next year as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad by bringing in players more suitable to his system and style of play.