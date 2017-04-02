Sky Sports pundit lays into Mesut Ozil as Arsenal star gets slammed for body language

Gary Neville has slammed Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, comparing him to a ‘disinterested coal miner’ when on the field sometimes.

The German international has been sidelined by sickness and injury in recent weeks, with the Gunners toiling and at risk of missing out on the top four in the Premier League, which in turn puts their chances of qualifying for the Champions League in jeopardy.

Coupled with the fact that Ozil hasn’t scored since December and has generally been lacklustre and the target of frustration for many supporters, Neville has slammed his body language on the pitch.

The former Manchester United defender isn’t one to mince his words, and he’s kept true to his reputation on this one as he has laid into the 28-year-old who will see his contract expire next summer.

“I’ve never seen Ozil take responsibility,” he said on Sky Sports, as reported by The Mirror. “His [Wenger’s] loyalty in some of his players is misplaced, it really is.

“With Mesut Ozil I can’t be watching him play football sometimes and that sounds disrespectful from someone who was a clobber as a football player.

“But when you watch Messi and Ronaldo who give their all in every single match I won’t sit here and accept that someone plays football looking like he’s down a coal mine.”

While Alexis Sanchez has received criticism this season too for his moaning attitude at times, Ozil can be particularly frustrating as if he isn’t being creative and decisive in the final third, then there is a valid argument that he becomes a liability for the team as a whole.