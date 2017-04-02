Stroppy Theo Walcott’s beef with Arsene Wenger divides Arsenal fans… again

Theo Walcott scored his 18th goal of the season during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

He also touched the ball just 22 times, gave it away on five occasions and did next to nothing when Arsenal were out of possession.

But Walcott was not awful. In fact, generous player ratings will probably score him a solid 7/10.

However, he was far from brilliant and had no right to throw a strop when Arsene Wenger elected to substitute him off in the 67th minute.

After being replaced by Olivier Giroud, Walcott wore a face like a slapped arse as he headed straight for the bench without even offering his manager a whiff of eye-contact.

This snub was not missed by Arsenal fans, who took to Twitter to react.

Some thought Walcott acted like a spoiled brat, while others slated Wenger’s decision to take him off.

Arsenal fans disagree over something… Whatever next?

How can Walcott EVER get the hump with Wenger? he’d of had a career like Jamie O’hara if it weren’t for Arsene — glory glory (@gloryglorytott) April 2, 2017

100k a week for doing fuck all,Walcott is about as far from being hard done by wenger as it’s possible to get — Chris Southwell (@southwell87) April 2, 2017

Walcott sulking because he’s been taken off. If it weren’t for Wenger, that fraud would be losing possession in the Championship every week. — ant (@FattusAntus) April 2, 2017

Walcott really aired Wenger on national TV #NoRespect lol — Junior Akinola (@JRAK24) April 2, 2017

Can #Wenger still motivates? Walcott walks out seemingly like ” what are you still doing here” — Moses Ngwanah (@mosesngwanah) April 2, 2017

Walcott and Wenger not shaking hands or even acknowledging each other when the Englishman was subbed all is not well at Arsenal. — Josh Bunting (@Distillerymad) April 2, 2017

Why Walcott ? He just scored a goal. Arsene Wenger will never change !!! https://t.co/QGyUqMJS35 — C. O. Morazambe (@K10_Fiya) April 2, 2017

Wenger taking Walcott off instead of Welbeck purely for the fan tv response — Wookers (@NathanC95) April 2, 2017

You see another reason Wenger is done, he subbed Walcott when Welbeck has been passive all game, what was he watching, now pace gone out — Carter (@sholscarter) April 2, 2017

@Arsenal @theowalcott @_OlivierGiroud_ wenger is a fuckin genius ! Welbeck is down theo is good. Who does he take off ? Walcott of course. #wengerout — Cosmo (@Tookabri) April 2, 2017