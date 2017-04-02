Stroppy Theo Walcott’s beef with Arsene Wenger divides Arsenal fans… again

Theo Walcott scored his 18th goal of the season during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

He also touched the ball just 22 times, gave it away on five occasions and did next to nothing when Arsenal were out of possession.

But Walcott was not awful. In fact, generous player ratings will probably score him a solid 7/10.

However, he was far from brilliant and had no right to throw a strop when Arsene Wenger elected to substitute him off in the 67th minute.

After being replaced by Olivier Giroud, Walcott wore a face like a slapped arse as he headed straight for the bench without even offering his manager a whiff of eye-contact.

This snub was not missed by Arsenal fans, who took to Twitter to react.

Some thought Walcott acted like a spoiled brat, while others slated Wenger’s decision to take him off.

Arsenal fans disagree over something… Whatever next?

