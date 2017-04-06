(Video) Jesse Lingard contract hands Man United winger huge pay-rise despite angry Andy Tate advice

Such has been the rise of social media in recent years, Manchester United fan Andy Tate is probably more famous than many current players in the Premier League.

Tate shot to fame when he called out David Moyes for being the “biggest fool in Manchester” back in April 2014, but he went viral again earlier this week following United’s 1-1 home against Everton at Old Trafford.

An angry Tate was far from impressed with Jesse Lingard in particular, asking: “What does he do? This contract what he’s doing… Don’t sign it mate, just go! I don’t know what’s the hype with this kid.”

Sadly for Tate, his internet fame does not appear to have given him much influence at Old Trafford, because less than 48 hours on from Lingard’s scolding, the 24-year-old England international has been handed a new four-year deal by United.

As reported by Sky Sports, Lingard has received a significant pay-rise, with his wages likely trebling to £100,000 per week.