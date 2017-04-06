(Video) Watch the moment Jurgen Klopp nearly vomited during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Liverpool p*ssed away a 2-1 lead to drop two points at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Goals from Coutinho and Divock Origi put Liverpool on course for victory, before Klopp changed to a more defensive formation in an attempt to hang on. It didn’t work.

Joshua King scored an equaliser in the 87th minute.



The Liverpool defending was typically shoddy and Klopp admitted after the game that seeing his team concede late on almost made him puke.

“Usually you close the game in one moment, we didn’t, we left it open,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Then it’s a second ball after a set piece and that made me nearly vomit. That’s of course not nice. We have to take it. It’s my responsibility, all of this, and I have to be clear in this situations. I will find a solution for this.”