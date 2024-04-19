Jurgen Klopp “100% sure” Liverpool will win all their remaining games

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided his players with a rallying cry during his press conference on Friday as the German coach has said that his team can win all their remaining games in the Premier League.

It has been a tough week or so for the Merseyside club having been knocked out of the Europa League and the Reds also suffered a major setback in the Premier League with a defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield last Sunday.

This has put Man City in control of the title race and if Liverpool are to beat the defending champions to the Premier League, they will likely have to win all their remaining games.

Speaking during his press conference on Friday ahead of a trip to Fulham on Sunday, the German coach has said that he believes his team can win all the fixtures they have left.

“The boys know that I won’t tell them things that I don’t believe in, I’m 100% sure we can really win all the football games we have from now on,” Klopp said via Sky Sports.

When asked about getting over the line in the Premier League, the Liverpool boss said: “That is not in our hands, it’s not about that. I think that if we do win all our games there is a good chance that we will be champions.”

Premier League unlikely for Liverpool this season

The Crystal Palace defeat was a major blow to Liverpool’s title hopes and it may have cost them the title.

Man City are back in control and Pep Guardiola’s side have the easiest fixtures remaining of all three title hopefuls. The Manchester club are very experienced in title run-ins and it will take a lot to stop the Premier League champions from retaining their crown from here.

As for Liverpool, they will likely have to win all their remaining games, but four of their six remaining are away from Anfield. The Reds have been a weaker team on their travels and all this makes it unlikely that the Merseyside club can give Klopp the perfect send-off.