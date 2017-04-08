Arsenal could raid Premier League counterparts in search of long-term replacement for faltering Petr Cech

Arsenal are interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they look for a replacement for Petr Cech, report The Sun.

Cech is not the goalkeeper he once was. Throughout his Chelsea career, he showcased his ability and established himself as one of the best players in his position anywhere in the world. However, the Czech Republic international has been showing noticeable signs of decline this campaign and is becoming more and more error prone.

According to The Sun, Arsenal could subsequently look to the market in search of a long-term replacement. The Sun cite the Sunderland Echo in reporting that Sunderland stopper Pickford is on the shortlist of potential targets, with the Gunners scouting him ahead of a potential summer move.

Sunderland appear to be heading for the Championship, and thus it would come as no surprise if Pickford did look to jump ship. It remains to be seen how much the Black Cats will demand in exchange for one of the prize possessions.