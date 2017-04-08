Tottenham 4-0 Watford player ratings: 9/10 Son shines, five 8/10s including brilliant defensive ace

Tottenham secured a comprehensive 4-0 win over Watford at White Hart Lane on Saturday as they pile the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Goals from Dele Alli, Eric Dier and a double from Heung-Min Son sealed the victory, while there was even the added bonus of seeing Harry Kane return from injury and come off the bench in the second half.

Vincent Janssen’s struggles in front of goal went on in arguably one of the few negatives from the afternoon, but all in all Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with what he saw from his players.

Naturally, Chelsea remain the heavy Premier League title favourites, but with just a four-point lead over Tottenham heading into their clash with Bournemouth on Saturday evening, Antonio Conte’s men will surely be feeling the pressure a little more than usual.

Nevertheless, it’s job done for Tottenham as there were several stand-out performances across the pitch from Kieran Trippier impressing at right-back to Son who took his tally for the season to 18 as he continues to establish himself as a key player in north London.

Following their dramatic win over Swansea City in midweek, Tottenham showed few signs of tiredness or nervousness about being under pressure to win again and it certainly looks as though they’re ready to push their rivals all the way between now and the end of the campaign.

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 7; Trippier 8, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 8, Davies 7; Dier 8, Dembele 7; Eriksen 8, Alli 8, Son 9, Janssen 7.

Substitutes: Kane 6, Sissoko 6, Onomah N/A.

Watford player ratings: Gomes 5; Janmaat 6, Cathcart 6, Mariappa 6, Holebas 6; Amrabat 5, Doucoure 5, Cleverley 5, Niang 6; Okaka 6, Success 6.

Substitutes: Zuniga 6, Deeney 6, Kabasele N/A.