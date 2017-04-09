(Video) Romelu Lukaku bags his 22nd goal of the season, gets on the scoresheet for the eighth consecutive home game

Everton have drawn level with Leicester through, who else, Romelu Lukaku.

What a crazy game. Tom Davies put Everton ahead after 31 seconds with a cool finish. His goal was quickly cancelled out by Islam Slimani. Marc Albrighton then bagged a stunning free-kick to put the home side on the back foot, but they have drawn level once more now.

Lukaku has now drawn Everton level once more with a bullet header. The Belgian has now found the back of the net in eight consecutive games at Goodison Park, the last person to do that in England was Luis Suarez.