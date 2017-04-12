(Photo) First picture of Marc Bartra after surgery on injury caused in Dortmund terrorist attack

Marc Bartra delighted football fans this afternoon as he wore a broad smile, not just an arm bandage, in the first picture taken of himself following surgery after Tuesday night’s terrorist attack outside the Westfalenstadion.
Hola a todos! Como veis ya estoy mucho mejor, muchas gracias a todo el mundo por los mensajes de apoyo! Toda mi fuerza a mis compañeros, afición y todo el @bvb09 para el partido de esta noche! #HejaBVB Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight's match! #HejaBVB
Defender Bartra suffered a wrist injury as three explosions went off close to the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against AS Monaco.
The match was postponed for just less than 24 hours, while Bartra was taken to hospital to have debris removed from his arm.
COMMENTS