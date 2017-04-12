(Photo) First picture of Marc Bartra after surgery on injury caused in Dortmund terrorist attack

Marc Bartra delighted football fans this afternoon as he wore a broad smile, not just an arm bandage, in the first picture taken of himself following surgery after Tuesday night’s terrorist attack outside the Westfalenstadion.

Defender Bartra suffered a wrist injury as three explosions went off close to the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against AS Monaco.

The match was postponed for just less than 24 hours, while Bartra was taken to hospital to have debris removed from his arm.

