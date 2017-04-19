(Video) Marco Reus offers Borussia Dortmund avenue back into AS Monaco tie with emphatic finish

Borussia Dortmund have pulled a goal back against AS Monaco through Marco Reus.

The Bundesliga giants needed to get off to a good start tonight if they wanted to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals, having fallen to a 3-2 defeat in the first-leg – they failed to do so.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao put Dortmund firmly on the back foot, but they have been given an avenue back into the game by Reus. What an emphatic finish this is from the German international.