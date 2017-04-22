Gary Lineker speculates Antonio Conte is set to rest two of Chelsea’s star men for FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham

Antonio Conte could be set to name a very surprising side against Tottenham today.

This is Chelsea against Tottenham, at Wembley, in the oldest football competition anywhere on Earth – it doesn’t get any bigger than this. Conte, however, may well be about to raise a few eyebrows by leaving out two of his star men.

Rumour has it that Chelsea are resting Hazard and Costa. ? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 22 April 2017

It remains to be seen whether former Spurs striker Gary Lineker is on the wind-up against of the big game, but it would certainly be a surprising decision to leave both Diego Costa and Eden Hazard out of the side for what is arguably Chelsea’s biggest game of the season so far.

Costa and Hazard have both been instrumental to the Blues’ success this season, playing starring roles in the Premier League leaders’ title-charge. That may not deter Conte from leaving them on the bench today, however.

Something tells me that Lineker is on the wind-up, we shall see…