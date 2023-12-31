Gary Lineker launches accusation on Aston Villa player live on MOTD

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has suggested that Jhon Duran dived in Aston Villa’s win over Burnley yesterday.

Burnley gave Villa plenty of problems on the day and almost came away with a draw, only for Villa to win a penalty late on when Duran seemed to have been fouled in the box.

Still, Lineker discussed the incident with his fellow pundits and suggested that the rules regarding contact in the box perhaps means players like Duran are now encouraged to make the most of any coming together, exaggerating its impact in order to draw a decision from the referee.

“Do you think the fact we have VAR looking at these things, I know the fact the referee gave it in this instant, but do you think it encourages this kind of diving?” asked Lineker.

“I mean because it was, wasn’t it? He feels a little touch and he goes down.”

Villa fans will be grateful this decision went their way, though, as it keeps Unai Emery’s side in this season’s title race after their superb 2023 form.