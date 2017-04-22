(Image) Stage is set for Chelsea vs Tottenham, Wembley pitch looking glorious in the sunshine

The stage is set for Chelsea vs Tottenham, and Wembley is looking glorious in the sunshine.

The two arch-rivals are set to lock horns for a place in the FA Cup final. Chelsea and Tottenham have been the best teams in the Premier League this campaign, so today’s game promises to be quite the contest.

I can’t think of a better place on Earth to host it either. The Wembley pitch is looking absolutely stunning today.

