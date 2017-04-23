(Video) Silent Mamadou Sakho celebration with Christian Benteke kills dead dreams of Liverpool resurrection

Mamadou Sakho’s Liverpool career has seemed dead and buried for a long time now.

But if there was a glimmer of hope remaining that he may prove Jurgen Klopp wrong and make a success of himself at Anfield then that hope died on Sunday afternoon.

Sakho burnt his LFC bridges as soon as he engaged in this Spursy handshake to celebrate a goal scored by fellow ex-Red Christian Benteke.

Mamadou Sakho is dead to me. pic.twitter.com/fUIFNsBxHF — ? (@DannyAstles_) April 23, 2017

Benteke equalised for Crystal Palace to make the score 1-1 just before half time, cancelling out a fine free kick from Coutinho.

After celebrating his goal, Benteke sought out Palace loanee Sakho, who was sat on the bench due to being ineligible to play against his parent club.

The pair then engaged in what was surely a premeditated show of disrespect.

Benteke left Liverpool last summer after failing to impress Reds manager Klopp.

Similarly, Sakho was loaned out after being shunned by the German.

It is totally understandable that Benteke and Sakho would want to prove a point by getting one over Liverpool, but this is just classless and bad form.