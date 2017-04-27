Chelsea favourites to deal major transfer blow to Tottenham in £40m chase for PL star

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, ahead of Tottenham, according to the bookmakers.

The 24-year-old has been an important figure for Palace this season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists in 30 Premier League games as they have now seemingly fought off the threat of relegation under Sam Allardyce.

However, they now continue to face a new threat in keeping Zaha, with both Tottenham and Chelsea linked with making a move, only for ‘Big Sam’ to make clear this week that they will have to splash out £40m to prise him away from Selhurst Park, as reported by the Metro.

While it remains to be seen whether or not either club is willing to match those demands and lodge a £40m bid this summer, it appears as though the bookmakers favour Chelsea to land the Ivorian international ahead of Spurs, which will come as a major disappointment to some Tottenham supporters.

Betway’s Alan Alger told The Daily Star: “Zaha is silencing all the doubters this season and continues to flourish at Selhurst Park.

“Sadly for Eagle fans, the odds suggest Chelsea will secure Zaha’s services for next season at 4/5. Tottenham are also in the mix for the winger at 9/2.”

Time will tell where the former Manchester United starlet ends up next season, but it’s clear that his form this year has attracted attention from the top clubs who will all be looking to bolster their respective squads.

Chelsea and Tottenham continue to battle it out for the Premier League title this year, but it appears as though their battle could continue off the pitch for transfer targets this summer with Zaha likely to be a more than useful addition as they both look to add quality and depth.