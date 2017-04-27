Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United player ratings: Eric Bailly gets a 9 as ten-man United survive City’s barrage

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by stubborn neighbours Manchester United this evening.

There was far more than just bragging rights at stake this evening, both sides are right in the midst of the fight for Champions League qualification. This was one of the few top four six-pointers left on the fixture list, and thus could certainly have had a direct effect on the final Premier League standings.

Sergio Aguero squandered a great opportunity to put his side ahead early on. The Argentine latched onto a delivery from Kevin De Bruyne at the front-post, but was only able to steer the ball onto the woodwork and out for a goal-kick. Aguero went on to have seven more attempts at goal during the game, but was unable to find the back of the net with any of them.

A moment of madness from Marouane Fellaini saw him be sent for an early bath by Martin Atkinson. The Belgian fouled two Man City players in the space of thirty seconds, before head-butting Sergio Aguero and being shown a straight red card. It was a real moment of naivety from Fellaini in such a big game for his side. Click here to see Fellaini in meltdown mode.

City dominated possession throughout, but were unable to break Man United’s resolve. Jose Mourinho set his side up to contain, and they did so effectively. The scores finished level, and the points were shared between the two arch-rivals. Here’s our player ratings for both sides.

Manchester City player ratings: Bravo 5; Zabaleta 6, Kompany 7, Otamendi 6, Kolarov 5; Touré 7, Fernandinho 6; Sterling 4, De Bruyne 8, Sané 4; Agüero 8. (Subs: Caballero 5, Navas 6, Jesus 6)

Manchester United player ratings: De Gea 8; Valencia 7, Bailly 9, Blind 6, Darmian 6; Carrick 7, Herrera 8; Mkhitaryan 4, Fellaini 5, Martial 4; Rashford 5. (Subs: Lingard 6, Fosu-Mensah 5, Young 5)