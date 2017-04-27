(Video) Marouane Fellaini shown straight red card in Manchester derby as his moment of madness ends with a head-butt

Marouane Fellaini has been shown a straight red card by referee Martin Atkinson in the Manchester derby.

With the scores level at 0-0 approaching the end of the match, Fellaini fouled two City players in the space of thirty seconds, one of which he was shown a yellow card for, before proceeding to head-butt Sergio Aguero.

Atkinson had no doubt in his mind that Fellaini’s actions warranted a red, and the Belgian was sent for an early bath.

