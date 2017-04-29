AC Milan transfer news: Talks held for Serie A starlet as €28m shock signing close

AC Milan are reportedly ready to raid their Serie A rivals for top young players with moves for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Franck Kessie.

As reported by Calciomercato, the Rossoneri met with Pellegrini’s agent on Friday and he seemed relatively upbeat about the situation, although also warned that there was interest from elsewhere too.

The 20-year-old has had a great season thus far, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances in all competitions while Vincenzo Montella will know him well from his previous coaching stint at his old club Roma. The Giallorossi hold the key to his future though as they have an €8m buy-back clause in the deal that took him to Sassuolo, and so much will depend on their plans moving forward.

“We haven’t spoke to Roma yet, our goal is for Pellegrini to finish off the season well and to play with the Italy U21 team this summer in the Euros,” his agent said. “We are honoured by Milan’s interest but many clubs are also interested in him”.

Meanwhile, there have been some surprising developments in the future of Franck Kessie over the last 24 hours, as it seems as though Milan are ready to swoop in and beat Roma to his signature.

As per Calciomercato, the 20-year-old has reached an agreement over personal terms with the Rossoneri, while Milan have promised to pay €28m to sign him this summer. It comes with the offer of €1.8m-a-season plus bonuses contract, which trumps what Roma were offering the Atalanta midfielder.

However, the report comes with a word of warning too as it’s noted that should Milan delay or not come up with the offer that they have proposed, then that will immediately re-open the door for Roma to make their bid and take him to the Italian capital next season.

Kessie has been equally as impressive Pellegrini this season, bagging seven goals and four assists 28 outings in all competitions.

With this being the first real transfer window that Montella has had to strengthen his squad, he’ll be under pressure to bring in the right individuals to fit into his style and culture, and it seems as though Milan will be targeting younger players to add to the exciting youthful squad that they already have.