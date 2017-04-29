Chelsea in pole position to sign Monaco ace, Conte eyes dream midfield pairing

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as he looks set to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer.

The 22-year-old has been an important figure in Leonardo Jardim’s side this season as they continue to chase Ligue 1 and Champions League success.

However, much like many of his teammates, he’s been linked with an exit at the end of the campaign, and according to L’Equipe, it’s Chelsea who are at the front of the queue to snap him up this summer.

As per the report, Antonio Conte wants to pair the Frenchman up with his compatriot N’Golo Kante to form the ideal midfield duo in his side next season.

Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas have shared that duty this season and it’s worked pretty well given the Blues are on course for their own double in Conte’s first season in charge with the Premier League title and FA Cup still up for grabs.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Conte is keen to bolster his squad further, and it’s a sensible move given that Chelsea will also have to think about European football again next season which will test their depth and quality.

Bakayoko is out of contract at Monaco in 2018 and so that should help with his price-tag, although after being an almost ever-present for his side this season, the Ligue 1 leaders will still want to get as much as possible for him given how impressive he’s been this year.