Everton star to reject interest from Manchester United to seal stunning £70M return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has been enjoying a stellar season in a Everton shirt, and it appears as though he may well be on the move this summer.

According to The Sun, the Belgian international is wanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea – but it appears as though he has already made his choice on who he wants to sign for in the upcoming transfer window.

The Sun believe that Lukaku will snub interest from former manager Jose Mourinho and look to seal a sensational return to Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho was in charge at the Bridge when Lukaku previously played for the Blues, and ‘The Special One’ starved him of an opportunity to impress. He subsequently joined Everton, where he has continued to develop and leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Sun believe that Antonio Conte is preparing to offer £70million in exchange for Lukaku next summer. The champions-elect look as though they’re going to be even stronger next term.