AC Milan transfer news: €28m agreement for midfield ace, €10m target eyes Milan move

AC Milan reportedly have an agreement in place over the €28m signing of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, while Lorenzo Pellegrini could be keen on a move too.

The Rossoneri will be expected to strengthen their squad significantly this summer following the takeover of the club by Yonghong Li.

Further, with Vincenzo Montella’s side struggling to seal a qualification spot for the Europa League in the past fortnight, it has laid bare the requirement for reinforcements.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, one player that has edged close to a move to the San Siro is Kessie, with claims that a €28m fee will be enough to prise him away from Bergamo, while a contract worth €1.8m-a-season plus bonuses will surpass the offer made by Roma.

Further, it’s added that talks have been ongoing for two months, and although Roma are still involved in the race to sign the midfield ace, it could be Milan who snap him up at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists 28 appearances in all competitions this season, helping La Dea to maintain their push for European football.

Meanwhile, Milan could be set to sign another young midfielder this summer as Calciomercato report that Pellegrini has informed his agent to consider their options this summer, with Milan a possible destination.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Sassuolo this season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 33 outings. However, Roma hold a €10m buy-back clause in his contract and intend on exercising it this summer.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that the youngster isn’t entirely convinced that he will have a prominent role in Rome, and so a reunion with former coach Montella, who has established a reputation for showing faith in young players, could be the more suitable solution for all parties although Milan will likely have to splash out.

