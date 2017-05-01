Jose Mourinho in transfer scrap with Pep Guardiola over PL winner

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to go head-to-head with Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola over Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester City goalkeeper is said to be changing agents this week to join forces with Luca Bascherini, as reported by The Sun, with the Italian representative having strong links with Old Trafford.

In turn, the 30-year-old has been paired with a move to United, but City are equally as keen to snap up the Danish shot-stopper after proving his class with the Foxes for a prolonged period of time.

The reason behind Mourinho’s interest is ongoing speculation linking David De Gea with an exit this summer, as noted by The Sun, with Real Madrid understood to still be keen on taking the Spanish international back to La Liga.

Given his experience at the top level and in Europe, coupled with his consistency and solid form for Leicester over the last few seasons in particular, Schmeichel could now be set to follow in the famous footsteps of his father and turn out at United.

However, with Joe Hart unlikely to have a future at the Etihad under Guardiola, the Spanish tactician will also be in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper with Claudio Bravo not offering the required assurances this season after arriving in Manchester from Barcelona last summer.

As a result, Schmeichel would make a lot of sense for them too, as the two Manchester giants now prepare for a transfer war over a crucial new addition to their respective squads.