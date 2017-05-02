Tottenham to reward defensive ace with new contract, could spell trouble for star man

Tottenham are reportedly set to offer Kieran Trippier a new deal to reward him for his impressive form and progress this season.

The 26-year-old has only started four Premier League games so far this season, but he was given the nod against Arsenal on Sunday and impressed.

Despite the fact that he’s still got three years remaining on his current contract, the same one he signed when he joined the club from Burnley in 2015, ESPN FC report that Tottenham are ready to offer new terms to extend his stay further.

What this means for Kyle Walker remains to be seen, as he’s been the first-choice at right-back over the last couple of seasons and is still well established in the sense that he’s one of the top players in his position in the Premier League.

The Mirror have already suggested that Manchester City are on alert after the England international was left furious after being dropped for the north London derby.

In turn, keeping Trippier amid speculation that Walker might leave will be key, and as they’ve shown with other star players in the current squad, Tottenham want to have their important individuals tied down to long-term deals.

Trippier has done his part in that he’s performed well every time he’s been selected, and so the other side of the argument that Spurs fans will undoubtedly prefer is the simple fact that Mauricio Pochettino needs two quality options in each position moving forward to compete on various fronts.

Provided that both Walker and Trippier are happy providing competition for one another and battling for that starting spot in the Tottenham line-up, then it should in fact be seen as a positive thing as the north London outfit look to win trophies next season, and perhaps even one this year depending on Chelsea.