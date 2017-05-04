Antonio Conte to loan out senior Chelsea star next season and promote two youngsters

Every year Chelsea loan out an obscene number of young players, most of whom will never feature for the Blues first team on a regular basis.

However, the tide might just be turning.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of Andreas Christensen, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, and Nathan Ake, who was recalled from Bournemouth early this year.

The newspaper suggest that Conte is planning on using Ake and Christensen in his first-team next season.

Meanwhile, experienced senior star Kurt Zouma may be loaned out, The Mirror claim, with Conte apparently hopeful that a temporary move to another Premier League club would be the ideal rehabilitation for the Frenchman, who recently returned from almost 12 months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Despite being just 22, Zouma has played 45 Premier League games for Chelsea, so it would be unusual for them to loan him out.

However, Blues fans must be excited by the prospect of finally seeing Christensen given an opportunity to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen is likely to have plenty of competition for a place in Conte’s team, though, with The Mirror reporting that Chelsea are set to sign another senior centre-back, possibly Virgil van Dijk for £50m.