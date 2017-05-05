Arsene Wenger stands on watch as €40m Arsenal target chooses Euro rivals

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger looks set to miss out on another top target as it’s reported that Alexandre Lacazette has chosen to join Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has again been in fine form in front of goal this season, scoring 31 goals in 41 games, and after consecutive years of bagging 20+ league goals, it seems as though it’s the right time for him to test himself elsewhere.

Arsenal have been linked with a move since last summer when Lyon took to Twitter to publicly announce that they’d rejected an offer from the Gunners, and almost 12 months on, it looks as though Atletico have stolen a march on them and will swoop to sign the Frenchman.

As reported by RMC Sport, Atleti have decided on him as being their top target as they believe that he can still take his game to another level and would fit in perfectly with their current line-up.

In turn, they will make a bid of around €40m and will hope that their appeal against a transfer ban is successful which in turn will allow them to make the signing this summer.

It is noted in the report that both Arsenal and Liverpool are still monitoring the situation with a view of making their own move at the end of the season, but based on this report, it looks as though it’s all in Atletico’s hands as to whether or not they can prise him away from Lyon first.

The news will surely go down badly with Arsenal fans who will see the club miss out on another long-time target, and with question marks still hanging over Wenger’s future at the Emirates, they will want to see some serious moves made in the summer to ensure that they’re competing for major honours next season.