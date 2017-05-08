Further Tottenham unrest caused by Daniel Levy after key fixture announcement

Tottenham will head to Hong Kong for a post-season friendly, and the decision has reportedly gone down very badly with the players.

It seems as though Spurs are getting picked on a little since their defeat to West Ham United last Friday, as they look set to end the campaign empty-handed despite another promising season.

While they are still moving in the right direction and have proven to be a real threat in the Premier League title race for a second consecutive year, their ultimate failure has led to question marks about whether or not they can keep hold of their star players.

Speculation has started to ramp up over which individuals could be leaving this summer, but The Sun report that another situation has caused a bit of unrest amongst the squad.

Following on from their last Premier League fixture of the season against Hull City on May 21, Mauricio Pochettino and his men will travel to the Far East for a post-season friendly as part of the club’s bid to raise their profile in Asia and pocket possible lucrative commercial deals and more.

However, with several players set for competitive international matches in June, coupled with a pre-season tour of the US for the International Champions Cup, it’s been suggested by the newspaper that the decision hasn’t gone well with the squad.

While some will argue that it’s part and parcel of modern day football that clubs have to grow their global appeal and the players play an important role in that, it won’t make them feel much better about the situation given that they’ll hardly have a break this summer having eventually played 53 games in total this season.