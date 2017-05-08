Liverpool, Manchester giants and Arsenal in six-team transfer scrap for £25m+ PL star

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Sunderland could be set to lose key players including Jordan Pickford with Arsenal and Liverpool ready to bid for him.

The 23-year-0ld has been one of the few shining lights for the Black Cats this season, and as they reflect on a nightmare campaign, David Moyes will have a real job on his hands to keep the squad together and try and get straight back up from the Championship next season.

In truth, a squad overhaul is probably required such has been the lack of quality in the team this year, but he would have been hopeful of persuading key individuals to stay, one of them being Pickford.

However, according to The Telegraph, Premier League clubs are lining up for the talented shot-stopper, with Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham United all said to be keeping a close eye on the England U21 international.

Further, it’s added that an offer of around £25m plus add-ons could be enough to prise Pickford away from the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland will be in a tough financial position this summer and may need to make some difficult decisions.

Nevertheless, the one thing in their favour is that they can still offer Pickford regular football. Depending on what other transfers happen this summer, a move to one of the Premier League big boys could end up with him sitting on the bench which isn’t what he wants having had a real taste of top-flight football this season.

Liverpool could be a realistic option with doubts remaining over Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, although the same could be said at City with Joe Hart set to leave and Claudio Bravo failing to impress.

In turn, there are factors to weigh up but ultimately it’s difficult to see him reject a potential move to the likes of City or Liverpool if they can agree a deal with Sunderland this summer.