Arsenal, Manchester duo and Liverpool told to splash out £30m for England prospect

Sunderland are reportedly hoping to receive £30m to allow Jordan Pickford to leave with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and the Manchester giants interested.

Having been relegated to the Championship, the Black Cats will face the difficult task of trying to keep key players at the club in order to get back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

That’s easier said than done though of course as the top clubs will all be looking to take advantage of their situation, with Pickford the stand-out player who is attracting plenty of interest.

According to The Express, the 23-year-old is almost certain to move on this summer but Sunderland will hope to use the fact that there are so many big clubs keen on him to drive up his valuation to £30m.

Further, it’s suggested that Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham United are all keen on the England U21 ace, and so it remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature.

Out of those clubs mentioned above though, it’s surely City who have the more pressing need to sign a goalkeeper this summer with Pep Guardiola likely to snub Joe Hart again while summer signing Claudio Bravo has failed to have the desired impact this season.

Arsenal could be looking for a long-term replacement for Petr Cech while Liverpool have had their troubles with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius too. In turn, coupled with Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic looking to bolster their respective squads, it could turn out to be quite the scramble for Pickford this summer as many have been left impressed with his performances despite Sunderland’s struggles.