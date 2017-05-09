Tottenham want ex-youth star as Pochettino prepares for loss of key cog

Tottenham are reportedly keen on Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith as they eye potential replacements for Kyle Walker if he leaves this summer.

Smith began his career with Tottenham as a youth player in 2007, but after a series of loan deals which saw him sent out to seven different clubs, he eventually moved on in a permanent switch to Bournemouth in 2014.

Having gone on to make 70 league appearances for the Cherries since and establish himself as a key part of Eddie Howe’s team, it appears as though he could be attracting attention from his former club.

According to The Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the English right-back, and he could be tempted into a move for the 26-year-old if he loses Walker this summer.

Speculation has suggested that the England international could move on at the end of the season with Manchester City keen on signing him, and despite Kieran Trippier impressing this year, Pochettino will need another option to add quality and depth to his squad.

Smith left before Pochettino arrived at White Hart Lane and so the Argentine tactician would have had no say in his departure. However, it appears as though he’s seen enough to possibly want him back at Spurs, but time will tell if a deal can be done.

Having registered as many assists as Walker this season with five, with no other defender providing more in the Premier League this season, it’s proof that Smith can be an attacking threat to compliment his defensive qualities which will be key for Pochettino.

In an ideal world, the Tottenham boss would probably want to keep Walker, but it looks as though he’s being forced into contingency plans just in case he sees a key member of his squad move on this summer.