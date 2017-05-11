(Video) Man United scrape into Europa League final but Eric Bailly will be banned after red card in this mass brawl

Manchester United are now just one game away from securing Champions League qualification and a second major trophy of the season after coming through a nervy night at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo this evening – a result which saw Jose Mourinho’s men scrape through to the Europa League final 2-1 on aggregate.

United will now play Ajax in the final in Stockholm on May 24, but they came incredibly close to being knocked out as John Guidetti miskicked when presented with an open goal in stoppage time.

Had former Manchester City youngster Guidetti scored, United would have lost on away goals, but he made a horrible mess of the opportunity and United scraped through.

United had looked to be cruising thanks to an early Marouane Fellaini strike, but Facundo Roncaglia equalised on the night on 85 minutes, sparking a crazy end to the game, which included two red cards before Guidetti’s grand ****-up.

Moments after levelling, Roncaglia went from hero to zero as he was sent off for his involvement in this mass brawl.

Eric Bailly was also dismissed, meaning he will be suspended for the final.

? Bailly

? Roncaglia It's all kicking off at Old Trafford! ?? pic.twitter.com/X81fkhOLaq — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2017

Bailly appeared to throw a couple of punches during the melee. One missed by miles, but the other appeared to connect with Guidetti, who fell dramatically to the ground, after being pushed by Antonio Valencia at the same time as Bailly landed a tame blow on his face.