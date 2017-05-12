(Video) Sweary Cesc Fabregas drops F-bomb live on Sky Sports as Chelsea celebrate Premier League title triumph

When Manchester United won the Champions League to complete the treble in 1999, having scored two last-minute goals to overcome Bayern Munich, legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson had a little swear live on ITV.

“Football, bloody hell!”, said an emotional Fergie.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas did likewise on Friday night, after the Blues beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 to clinch the Premier League title.

However, this time the F-bomb was dropped.

Speaking to Sky Sports, potty-mouth Fabregas blurted out “football is f***ing unbelievable!”

Presuming you are not going to be offended by the explicit sound, you get listen to Cesc’s slip of the tongue by playing the video below.

Sky reporter Geoff Shreeves issued an on-air apology within seconds of Fabregas’s swear.

Fabregas just dropped the F word on live tv, he does what he wants ??? pic.twitter.com/Mymrer1GVH [via @harrycfc_] — WeAreChelseaFC (@WeAreChelseaFC) May 12, 2017

Should the FA take action against Fabregas? Maybe they should dock Chelsea 10 points, just to milk the title race for another week!?