Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City player ratings: 8/10 summer signing shines, England ace flops

Manchester City secured a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the Etihad on Saturday as they moved a step closer to securing a top-four Premier League finish this season.

Goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus had put the hosts in control, but Shinji Okazaki scored just before half-time with a stunning effort to reduce the deficit.

However, there were no more goals thereafter as City held on for all three points as they temporarily move back into third place ahead of Liverpool’s game with West Ham United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have a two-point advantage over the Reds, while Arsenal are now six points behind with a game in-hand.

There was however a moment of drama in the second half as Riyad Mahrez won Leicester a penalty, but after slipping and touching the ball twice before it found the back of the net, the hosts were awarded a free-kick as per the rules with referee Bobby Madley making the right decision.

In turn, Leicester pushed on until the end with nine minutes of injury time but they couldn’t find an equaliser as City just about got over the line and secured an all-important victory.

Manchester City player ratings: Caballero 6, Fernandinho 8, Kompany 7, Otamendi 6, Clichy 5, Yaya Toure 8, De Bruyne 6, Silva 7, Sterling 5, Sane 8, Gabriel Jesus 7.

Substitutes: Navas N/A, Aguero 6, Zabaleta 6.

Leicester City player ratings: Schmeichel 6, Simpson 6, Benalouane 6, Fuchs 6, Chilwell 7, Mahrez 6, Ndidi 6, King 6, Albrighton 7, Okazaki 7, Vardy 6.

Substitutes: Gray 5, Amartey 6, Slimani 6.