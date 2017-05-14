Arsenal eye £55m Premier League duo as Wenger plots important rebuild

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Riyad Mahrez and Ben Gibson and are ready to splash out £55m on the pair to snap them up this summer.

It’s been another disappointing campaign for the Gunners given their aspirations at the start of the season, as they continue to battle for a top-four finish while they could yet win the FA Cup.

While some will be content with that, others have voiced their displeasure with Arsene Wenger staying throughout the season, but it looks as though he could be ready to commit his future beyond this summer when his current deal expires.

According to The Express, the veteran tactician is preparing a major shopping list with a striker, winger, central defender, left-back and a goalkeeper on his agenda, and it appears as though the first two roles could be set to be filled by Mahrez and Gibson.

The Leicester City winger is said to be valued at around £30m, although it’s questionable as to whether the signing would be a good move given his drop off this season which has seen him bag 10 goals and seven assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Mahrez hasn’t been anywhere near as influential this season compared to last, but it appears as though Wenger is still an admirer and Arsenal could make a move.

Meanwhile, Gibson has been scouted by the Gunners on several occasions as per the report, although Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen on the defender who has impressed this season.

Middlesbrough value him at £30m, according to The Express, £5m more than Arsenal’s valuation, but with Boro set to return to the Championship next season, he could be keen to make a move elsewhere in order to remain in the top flight.

With Rob Holding making himself a key figure for Arsenal in recent weeks, perhaps the addition of another English centre-half could further solidify things at the back for Wenger’s side as he plots an ambitious summer of moves it seems.