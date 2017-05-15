AC Milan transfer news: Two in, two out in midfield revolution, key renewal still priority

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to make significant changes to their midfield this summer, and based on recent years, it’s a well overdue strategy.

The Rossoneri are on course to make the qualifying stages for the Europa League next season as they sit in sixth place in Serie A with just two games remaining.

Getting back into Europe is crucial for their long-term plan, and it seems as though the new ownership will back Vincenzo Montella in the summer transfer market to ensure that they continue to make progress and move in the right direction.

As per Calciomercato, Jose Sosa and Mati Fernandez are likely to leave at the end of the season, with the former attracting interest from Fenerbahce as he could return to Turkey after his previous stint at Besiktas.

As for Fernandez, he could be offered the opportunity to return to Chile with Colo Colo, the club where it all started for him, and so it looks likely that they could both be heading for the exit door this summer with Milan moving in a different direction.

It’s added in the report that Franck Kessie is closing in on a switch to the San Siro with Milan agreeing personal terms and negotiating with Atalanta, while Lorenzo Pellegri could be joining him at Milanello this summer although much will depend on whether or not Roma opt to exercise their €11m buy-back clause to take him back to the Stadio Olimpico from Sassuolo.

Countless names have been linked with a move to join the Rossoneri this summer, and so it’s more than likely that we’ll see plenty of movement over the coming months.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport insist that Suso’s renewal remains a priority for the Italian giants, although it’s claimed that the two parties have encountered some troubles.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are said to be monitoring his situation, and even though talks seem to be postponed for now with no new meeting set with his father, Milan remain confident over reaching a new agreement to extend his stay at the club beyond 2019.