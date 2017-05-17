(Video) Southampton manager Claude Puel takes Eric Bailly header in the face but Man United lose 0-0 draw on points

No goals at St Mary’s, as Saints edge stalemate, despite big Bailly blow…

Highlights from Southampton 0-0 Man United?

1. Romero penalty save

If Southampton vs Manchester United was a boxing match then the Saints would have won this 0-0 on points.

The home side landed more blows, firing in 17 shots compared to United’s 11.

Southampton also forced United keeper Sergio Romero into a superb penalty save.

Yet despite Southampton edging the contest, United arguably came closest to a knockout.

And the man who nearly hit the canvas was none other than Saints manager Claude Puel, who wobbled but remained on his feet after being struck in the face by an Eric Bailly header.