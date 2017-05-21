(Video) John Terry’s Chelsea career ends in farce as Blues disrespect Sunderland and PL with 26th-minute guard of honour

Chelsea Football Club displayed a gross lack of class as they interrupted Sunday’s Premier League game against Sunderland to pay an elaborate tribute to Blues legend John Terry.

With the clock showing 26 minutes, Chelsea decided to sub off their iconic no.26, who left the field to a guard of honour.

Thirty-six-year-old Terry, who has been at the club since the age of 14, absolutely deserves a grand sendoff, but to hijack a Premier League fixture is horribly arrogant and self-indulgent on Chelsea’s part.

JT given a guard of honour as he comes off in the 26th minute… #CFC pic.twitter.com/K9EcFqVRTh — Garry Hayes (@garryhayes) May 21, 2017

Also, is it not a bit embarrassing for Terry to be taken off midway through the first half?

We all know he’s past his best, but surely JT could have been trusted to stay on a do a job against Sunderland.

Taking him off with 26 minutes remaining instead and saving the hugs and kisses for after the final whistle would have been much better.