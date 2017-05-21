(Video) Jurgen Klopp loses his mind as he can’t hide delight with crucial Wijnaldum goal for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum smashed home the opening goal of the game against Middlesbrough on Sunday, sparking wild celebrations from Jurgen Klopp.

With news filtering into Anfield that Arsenal were leading at home to Everton, there may well have been a few nerves for the Liverpool faithful heading into the half-time interval.

Knowing that a draw wouldn’t be enough to hold on to a top-four Premier League finish, Wijnaldum stepped up at the perfect time to hammer home a goal just before the break, and it’s fair to say Klopp enjoyed every bit of it.

The German tactician is known for his brilliant reactions to events on the pitch, good or bad, and in fairness this was probably him trying to control himself knowing that there was still a long way to go before getting the job done on Sunday.

Nevertheless, there would have been a huge feeling of relief too having scored the pivotal first goal of the game, as Liverpool know a win would seal the deal and leave Arsenal disappointed instead.